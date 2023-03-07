FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Rosemary Farrell, 81, of Felts Mills, and formerly of Black River, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY.

Born on November 21, 1941 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Kenneth and Margaret (Garvin) Slate and a graduate of Antwerp High School.

She married Leon D. Farrell on December 7, 1958 at the First Congregational Church of Antwerp with Rev. McMillan officiating. The couple lived for a time on Holmes Road, Theresa, then in Watertown, before settling in Black River in 1966.

Mrs. Farrell was a store manager for Convenient Food Mart, Black River and later was a private home health care provider. She was involved with the Boy Scouts of American, and assisted her husband with the little league baseball and Pop Warner football.

Known for her quick wit and humor, Rosemary always had a prank ready for unsuspecting friends and family members and she loved April Fools’ Day (her unofficial personal holiday). She enjoyed listening to music, reading, antique shopping, garage sales, cooking, and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved teaching them how to play (and lose) board games, cards, and on occasion, a good old-fashioned round of Peanuts; a game all of her children grew up playing.

Survivors include her husband of 64-years, Leon; two sons and a daughter-in-law, David, Black River, and Leon, Jr. (Laura), of SC; three daughters, Cathy Hermanowski, Felts Mills, Susan Farrell, NC and Stacey Schafer, Sackets Harbor; seventeen grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jr. and Missy Hermanowski and their children, Abigail, Emma and Maddie, Corey and Whitley Farrell, Kody and Ashleigh Farrell and their children, Arlo and Milo, Kaylin Schafer, and Casey Farrell.

Rosemary is predeceased by her parents, a son, Kenneth, a son-in-law, Andrew Hermanowski, three brothers, Kenneth, Richard and William Slate and four sisters, Margaret Williams, Janet “June” Cook, Charlotte Davis and Mary Farrell.

Graveside services will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, in the spring.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Inc., Theresa.

