Ruggiero to announce bid for Watertown mayor

By Jeff Cole
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Ruggiero is set to try to turn her Watertown city council seat in for the mayor’s job.

7 News has learned Ruggiero has a 5 p.m. announcement planned for Tuesday.

Ruggiero first started on council in 2018, won a second term that started in 2022, and has two years left.

Ruggiero has been a strong advocate for city pools, playing a big role in getting the new city pool in Thompson Park built, and is in favor of revamping the Flynn Pool on the city’s north side. Both projects cost around $3 million.

Most recently, Ruggiero helped steer the city into doing a $3.4 million deal to buy the Watertown Golf Club, along with dozens of acres around it.

Ruggiero will run against fellow council member Sarah Compo Pierce, who announced two weeks ago she would run for mayor. It’s the first time two women have run for mayor. If either wins, she would be the first woman to serve as Watertown’s mayor.

Compo Pierce’s term is up this year, so she would no longer serve on council if she loses her bid for mayor.

If Ruggerio loses, she would be able to serve out the last two years of her term.

Current Mayor Jeff Smith opted not to seek reelection.

