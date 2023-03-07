Scott Gordon Hay, formerly of Gouverneur

Scott Gordon Hay of Spring Hill, Florida passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, at his home as he was surrounded by loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

SPRING HILL, Florida (WWNY) - Scott Gordon Hay of Spring Hill, Florida passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, at his home as he was surrounded by loving family.

Scott was born in Gouverneur, New York on May 2, 1950, and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1968. Following graduation, Scott worked alongside his father Gordon at Dodds Motor Corporation, became owner, and sold the dealership to Ford Motor Company in 1987. He then became General Manager of Backus Ford in Syracuse New York and later General Manager of Fred Raynor Ford in Fulton New York until retirement in 2014. Scott and his beloved wife Wendy relocated to Spring Hill Florida upon his retirement.

Scott is survived by his wife Wendy, the love of his life, his two daughters, Jennifer Lynne Hay, Julie Anne Dumas (fiancé Brian Scheider), three grandchildren, Noah William Macaulay, Madelynne A Hay-Spano, and Lola Gordon Weaver, and his 2 fur kids Sophie and Oliver. Scott leaves behind his sister Christine (John) Gamble, a niece, Hilary (Alisa) Gamble, and a great niece, Maise Gamble.

Scott was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Gouverneur Elks Lodge, having received the honor of Exalted Ruler in 1975. He was an avid golfer and a charter captain based out of Henderson Harbor, New York, fishing for salmon. Scott loved fishing with his children and grandchildren in New York. He owned standard bred racehorses for years where he found himself in the winner’s circle on numerous occasions.

Scott’s love for his wife Wendy, children, grandchildren, and fur kids was unmatched. Those of us who had the pleasure of knowing Scott knew he had the ability to light up a room with his mere presence. He loved people in general and treated his friends as family. Scott was a giver, always lending a hand in need. His unwavering faith in God has guided him through his lengthy cancer battle. Scott carried the Hay fighting spirit proud.

The family would like to offer their gratitude for the compassionate care Scott received throughout his fight against cancer. Special thanks to Dr. Daniel Kerr and staff at the Advanced Treatment Cancer Center of Brooksville, FL, to HPH Hospice of Hernando County, and to Oak Hill Senior Living Rehabilitation in Spring Hill, FL.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Gouverneur, NY, on Saturday March 25, 2023. Calling hours will be at the church and begin at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations in Scott’s memory be made to the following:

HPH Hospice 12260 Cortez Blvd Brooksville, FL 34613 Website; Chaptershelp.org

Elks Lodge 2035 1419 US Hwy 11 Gouverneur, NY 13642 Website; Elks.org

SPCA of Hernando County 9075 Grant Street Brooksville, FL 34613 Website; Hernandocountyspca.com

