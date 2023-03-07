Snow in isolated areas

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll enjoy some sun this morning but clouds will roll in quickly.

There’s a small chance of snow, 50% for St. Lawrence County and 40% for the rest of the north country.

Places could see a dusting to a couple inches of accumulation. Most of it is expected in the higher elevations of the Tug Hill and southern St. Lawrence County.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s.

There’s a 20% chance of snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the low to mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a 30% chance of snow.

Sunday will be in the upper 30s and partly sunny.

Monday will e in the upper 30s with a 30% chance of mixed precipitation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Town of Oswegatchie snowmobile crash claims Heuvelton man’s life
Trudy Latimer
Woman pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
Dr. Larry Schmiegel
Watertown’s new school superintendent ‘excited to return home’
Frederick Wing, far left, stands with his lawyer, Ed Narrow, at a court hearing in Canton...
Wing officially freed from jail following court hearing
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7 day
Cloudy and cold tomorrow
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Mood lifter alert: Some sunshine today