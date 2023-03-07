Snow in isolated areas

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll enjoy some sun this morning but clouds will roll in quickly.

There’s a small chance of snow, 50% for St. Lawrence County and 40% for the rest of the north country.

Places could see a dusting to a couple inches of accumulation. Most of it is expected in the higher elevations of the Tug Hill and southern St. Lawrence County.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s.

There’s a 20% chance of snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the low to mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a 30% chance of snow.

Sunday will be in the upper 30s and partly sunny.

Monday will e in the upper 30s with a 30% chance of mixed precipitation.

