Thomas Patrick McMahon, 58, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas Patrick McMahon, age 58, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, March 1st in Watertown, New York. Thomas was born in St. Paul, Minnesota April 20, 1964.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael. Survivors include his son, Ricky, his parents, Richard and Carol McMahon, his brother, Paul, his sister, Mary, nieces, Ally and Abby McMahon, nephews, Michael and Sam Eberly, and many cousins.

Private services will be held in Watertown, New York.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolence may be made online at reedbenoit.com

