Tomorrow’s Health: COVID secrets, intermittent fasting & LGBTQ parents

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Intermittent fasting may protect the heart from COVID, and many parents misled others after their child tested positive for COVID during the pandemic.

COVID secrets

A new survey published finds a quarter of parents say they didn’t tell others that their child had COVID-19, they lied about their child’s vaccination status, or they didn’t have their child adhere to prevention protocols.

The most common reasons cited were the inability to stay home from work to care for sick children and wanting the freedom to do what they thought was best for their family.

The survey found some parents of younger children lied about a child’s age so the child could get vaccinated.

Intermittent fasting

A new study finds patients with previous heart disease who get COVID-19 have a lower rate of heart complications from COVID infection, if they practice intermittent fasting, compared to patients who do not fast.

Researchers found the best results among patients who had fasted for decades because it reduces hyper-inflammation in the heart associated with poor COVID outcomes.

LBGTQ parents

Children with LBGTQ parents fare as well as, and sometimes better, than children with opposite sex parents, according to an analysis of 34 studies.

The review published in the British Medical Journal looked at a number of categories, including mental health, physical health, education, stress, and how the family functions.

Researchers found preschoolers in particular flourished in sexual minority families in terms of their mental health and relationships with their parents.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Town of Oswegatchie snowmobile crash claims Heuvelton man’s life
Trudy Latimer
Woman pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
Dr. Larry Schmiegel
Watertown’s new school superintendent ‘excited to return home’
Frederick Wing, far left, stands with his lawyer, Ed Narrow, at a court hearing in Canton...
Wing officially freed from jail following court hearing
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - Thursday, March 2, 2023
Exercise graphic
Wellness expert unsurprised by study linking exercise to improved memory
Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond
Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond