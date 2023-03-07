Tomorrow’s Health: COVID secrets, intermittent fasting & LGBTQ parents

(WWNY) - Intermittent fasting may protect the heart from COVID, and many parents misled others after their child tested positive for COVID during the pandemic.

COVID secrets

A new survey published finds a quarter of parents say they didn’t tell others that their child had COVID-19, they lied about their child’s vaccination status, or they didn’t have their child adhere to prevention protocols.

The most common reasons cited were the inability to stay home from work to care for sick children and wanting the freedom to do what they thought was best for their family.

The survey found some parents of younger children lied about a child’s age so the child could get vaccinated.

Intermittent fasting

A new study finds patients with previous heart disease who get COVID-19 have a lower rate of heart complications from COVID infection, if they practice intermittent fasting, compared to patients who do not fast.

Researchers found the best results among patients who had fasted for decades because it reduces hyper-inflammation in the heart associated with poor COVID outcomes.

LBGTQ parents

Children with LBGTQ parents fare as well as, and sometimes better, than children with opposite sex parents, according to an analysis of 34 studies.

The review published in the British Medical Journal looked at a number of categories, including mental health, physical health, education, stress, and how the family functions.

Researchers found preschoolers in particular flourished in sexual minority families in terms of their mental health and relationships with their parents.

