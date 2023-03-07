‘The Wizard of Oz’ at IHC this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “The Wizard of Oz” is coming to Immaculate Heart Central.

Sungyoon Kim plays Dorothy and Katharina Probst is Glinda. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at IHC.

Curtain times are at 7 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are $5. You can buy them at the door or ahead of time at the main office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.