'The Wizard of Oz' at IHC this weekend

"The Wizard of Oz" at IHC
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “The Wizard of Oz” is coming to Immaculate Heart Central.

Sungyoon Kim plays Dorothy and Katharina Probst is Glinda. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at IHC.

Curtain times are at 7 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are $5. You can buy them at the door or ahead of time at the main office.

