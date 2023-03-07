‘The Wizard of Oz’ at IHC this weekend
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “The Wizard of Oz” is coming to Immaculate Heart Central.
Sungyoon Kim plays Dorothy and Katharina Probst is Glinda. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
Performances are Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at IHC.
Curtain times are at 7 p.m. both nights.
Tickets are $5. You can buy them at the door or ahead of time at the main office.
