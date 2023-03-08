Barbara Ann Evans, 94, of Lowville

Barbara Ann Evans, 94, longtime resident of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at home under the loving care of family and hospice in Carlisle, PA. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann Evans, 94, longtime resident of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at home under the loving care of family and hospice in Carlisle, PA.

Born on May 14th, 1928, the daughter of Anton and Barbara Anna (Mergle) Stuhler, Barbara was a graduate of Madison High School, Class of 1946, and worked for a short time for Taylor Instrument in Rochester, NY.

In 1948 Barbara married Robert L. Evans and the couple eventually settled in Lowville where they raised their seven children.

She is survived by her children --- Linda M. Leonard of Madison, CT, Steven A. of Lake Tapps, WA, Arthur D. of Williamstown, MA, Jo Ann Evans of Carlisle, PA, Thomas W. of Idyllwild, CA, Mary B. Evans-Walters of Lowville, and James R. of Saratoga Springs, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Evans and three brothers, George, Vitus, and Hugo Stuhler.

Barbara worked several years in the office of the Lewis County Cooperative Extension and later as County Historian for the Lewis County Historical Society.

In her early retirement Barbara resided at Chase Lake and later moved into Lowville on Jackson Street where she lived until moving in with family in Carlisle, PA in 2021.

Barbara was an active communicant of Saint Peter’s Catholic Church where she served in the choir, with the Saint Theresa’s Guild and in the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen. Barbara was a loving mother and friend who will be dearly missed.

A Mass will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Calling hours will be on Friday, May 5th, from 10:00 to 11:30 at the Sundquist Funeral Home prior to the Mass.

Memorials in Barbara’s name may be made to: St. Peter’s Loaves and Fishes, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.