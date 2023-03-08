Career-Tech All-Star: Zephyr Patton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Working on mechanical things has always been one of my favorite things to do,” Zephyr Patton says.

The South Jefferson student is studying to be an auto technician at the Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown.

He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

“It is certainly a satisfaction being able to take something that wasn’t much of anything and turn it into something that you see driving around, making a lot of noise,” he said.

“It just gets my heart going in a way nothing else does.”

Watch the video to see him working on his vintage pickup and to learn more about him.

