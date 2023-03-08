Career-Tech All-Star: Zephyr Patton

Career-Tech All-Star: Zephyr Patton
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Working on mechanical things has always been one of my favorite things to do,” Zephyr Patton says.

The South Jefferson student is studying to be an auto technician at the Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown.

He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

“It is certainly a satisfaction being able to take something that wasn’t much of anything and turn it into something that you see driving around, making a lot of noise,” he said.

“It just gets my heart going in a way nothing else does.”

Watch the video to see him working on his vintage pickup and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Smith
Lake Placid man charged with one murder, suspected in second murder
Thompson Park Golf Course clubhouse wiring
Watertown on hook for electrical work at city golf course
Jim Stockwell
Remembering Jim Stockwell, a legendary Belleville basketball player
Xylazine
Widespread overdoses of flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ expected in north country
Dr. Larry Schmiegel
Watertown’s new school superintendent ‘excited to return home’

Latest News

Career-Tech All-Star: Zephyr Patton
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Grace Southwick
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Grace Southwick
Arts All-Star: Andrea Pollock
Arts All-Star: Andrea Pollock