Carl Wilmont Griggs Jr., 81, of West Carthage

Carl Wilmont Griggs Jr., 81, of the Martin St. Road, West Carthage, passed away on Tuesday, March 7,2023 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carl Wilmont Griggs Jr., 81, of the Martin St. Road, West Carthage, passed away on Tuesday, March 7,2023 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Carl was born on October 9, 1941 in Hartsville, SC, the son of the late Carl Wilmont and Mary Etta (Tyner) Griggs Sr.. He was educated in Hartsville. He served from 1964 to 1966 with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married the former Patricia J. Barden on September 11,1965 at the Black River Baptist Church. He was employed by New York Air Brake in Watertown as a machinist and he retired after 40 years of service.

He loved fishing, his animals, NASCAR and feeding the birds.

He is survived by his wife: Patricia J. Griggs of West Carthage, two daughters: Mrs. Laura (Stanley) Soboleski of Watertown and Lisa Griggs of Ogdensburg, one brother: Joseph Griggs of Hartsville, SC and a half sister, Dorothy Linton of Hartsville, SC.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 12 at the First Baptist Church in Carthage with Rev. Erik Svereika officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the Spring in Hillside Cemetery, West Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.