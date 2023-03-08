Carl Wilmont Griggs Jr., 81, of West Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Carl Wilmont Griggs Jr., 81, of the Martin St. Road, West Carthage, passed away on Tuesday,...
Carl Wilmont Griggs Jr., 81, of the Martin St. Road, West Carthage, passed away on Tuesday, March 7,2023 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.(Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carl Wilmont Griggs Jr., 81, of the Martin St. Road, West Carthage, passed away on Tuesday, March 7,2023 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Carl was born on October 9, 1941 in Hartsville, SC, the son of the late Carl Wilmont and Mary Etta (Tyner) Griggs Sr.. He was educated in Hartsville. He served from 1964 to 1966 with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married the former Patricia J. Barden on September 11,1965 at the Black River Baptist Church. He was employed by New York Air Brake in Watertown as a machinist and he retired after 40 years of service.

He loved fishing, his animals, NASCAR and feeding the birds.

He is survived by his wife: Patricia J. Griggs of West Carthage, two daughters: Mrs. Laura (Stanley) Soboleski of Watertown and Lisa Griggs of Ogdensburg, one brother: Joseph Griggs of Hartsville, SC and a half sister, Dorothy Linton of Hartsville, SC.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 12 at the First Baptist Church in Carthage with Rev. Erik Svereika officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the Spring in Hillside Cemetery, West Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Soldiers
Volunteers needed for Adopt-A-Unit program at Fort Drum
Barbara Ann Evans, 94, longtime resident of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday,...
Barbara Ann Evans, 94, of Lowville
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, left, gives instructions to guard Justin Taylor during the...
SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim replaced by Adrian Autry
Sandra J Coliet , 67 of Adams Center passed away Tuesday March 7th, 2023 under the loving care...
Sandra J Coliet , 67, of Adams Center
Huguette (Levesque) Domingos died peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 7, 2023 at the age...
Huguette (Levesque) Domingos, 95

Obituaries

John T. Coughlin, 84, “Unofficial Mayor of Carthage”, died Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at...
John T. Coughlin, 84, of Carthage
Michael Curley, 78, of Watertown, Old Forge NY, and Clearwater FL, passed away on March 5, 2023...
Michael Curley, 78, of Watertown
Tammy Petrie, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Tammy Petrie, 58, of Ogdensburg
Designs for St. Anthony's Church pavilion
Church plans to replace pavilion lost to fire
Devin Dobransky, age 34 passed away unexpectedly Sunday March 5, 2023.
Devin Dobransky, 34, of Carthage