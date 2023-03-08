Church plans to replace pavilion lost to fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new pavilion is in the works at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown.

After losing its old Mount Carmel Pavilion to a fire last year, the project committee says construction should begin sometime in April and be completed in time for the 105th Mount Carmel Feast.

The new pavilion will be made more energy efficient and have enough room for people to stand inside.

Father John Demo says the pavilion is a part of the community.

“We’re in the midst of fundraising for this project with the aim of the new pavilion being ready for June 1. The people here are very warm and very involved and very generous,” he said.

The church is hoping to raise up to $250,000 for the project.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.