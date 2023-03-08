Devin Dobransky, 34, of Carthage

Devin Dobransky, age 34 passed away unexpectedly Sunday March 5, 2023.
Devin was born on May 3, 1988, in Nuremberg, Germany to Derek Dobransky & Debra Green.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 2007-2009.

He was employed by Cell-Tech Services, LLC. in Syracuse, NY as a site foreman.

He is survived by his wife Sarah J. (Passage) Dobransky, Carthage; his beloved children, Brock and Sophia Dobransky, his parents Derek & Emily Dobransky, Carthage; and his siblings, Dustin Dobransky, Carthage, Desiree Dobransky, Carthage, Roxanne Mulvaney, Carthage, and Matthew (Nicole) Mulvaney, Carthage. As well as many nieces and nephews. Owen Dobransky , Kayla Dobransky ,Emma Mulvaney , Haylea Lacomb, Veronica Passage and Carson Passage.

Devin is predeceased by his mother,

Debra Green, of Carthage.

Devin loved his children, motorcycles, racing, and anything that allowed him to “go fast”.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, March 10th, 2023, from 12:00pm-1:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY.  A Funeral will follow in the Chapel of the Funeral Home at 1:00pm. Burial will be held privately by his family.

Donations in Devin’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

