Dog sanctuary being built in town of Canton

A new dog sanctuary will open in St. Lawrence County.
A new dog sanctuary will open in St. Lawrence County.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new dog sanctuary will open in St. Lawrence County.

“I came and I had a look and I met with the family and something clicked.”

That’s what No Dogs Left Behind founder Jeffery Beri says about buying the former Maple Ridge Kennels off State Highway 68 in the town of Canton.

He said he traveled 13,000 miles trying to find a location.

The long journey is about to pay off as crews build the organization’s new sanctuary - a place for dogs rescued from the dogmeat industry in east Asia and dogs who’ve been left behind in war-torn countries such as Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Beri says the 16-acre farm property is a perfect location to house up to 500 rescues with the goal of finding them homes and he is excited to be in St. Lawrence County.

“For the community, for the location, for the zoning, for the schools, for the volunteering - everything. All the moons were aligned to be located here,” he said.

When construction is complete in the near future, the farm will be turned into a $3.5 million state-of-the-art dog sanctuary.

Dylan Kelly is the groundskeeper and says people are reaching out to volunteer.

“The things we’re being able to do for the locals, they love it. They want to be able to come see things once everything’s all set in place and opened up and be able to try and check out the dogs and be able to give them all a good home as well,” he said.

Beri also has plans to have a veterinary clinic that’s open to the public as well as a sustainable farm with solar energy.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Smith
Lake Placid man charged with one murder, suspected in second murder
Thompson Park Golf Course clubhouse wiring
Watertown on hook for electrical work at city golf course
Xylazine
Widespread overdoses of flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ expected in north country
Jim Stockwell
Remembering Jim Stockwell, a legendary Belleville basketball player
Fire Truck
Elderly couple escorted to safety during fire at Turin home

Latest News

Soldiers
Volunteers needed for Adopt-A-Unit program at Fort Drum
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, left, gives instructions to guard Justin Taylor during the...
SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim replaced by Adrian Autry
Designs for St. Anthony's Church pavilion
Church plans to replace pavilion lost to fire
Adam Smith
Looking into murder suspect’s criminal past, fatal fire getting second look