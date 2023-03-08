Dress giveaway to support organ donations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The kickoff for the Donate Life Dress Giveaway is coming up in a couple of weeks.

Organizer Laura Reff appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

Reff says it’s in honor of her daughter, Lucy, who died of a sudden illness in 2019. Reff says Lucy’s organ donations saved four lives.

Lucy bought her wedding dress from Bella Bridal before she died. Bella Bridal then donated that dress for Lucy’s funeral.

And now, Bella Bridal is donating brand new, overstock dresses to give away to support organ donations. There will be wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, mother-of-the-bride or groom dresses, prom dresses, and military ball dresses.

People can choose their dresses and make whatever donation they want to the Donor Family Network.

There will be a kickoff party with wine, beer, and food tasting from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at the Top of the Square at 105 Court Street in Watertown. The dresses will be available to preview. People can donate money at that time or sign up to be organ donors.

The dress giveaway will be in the same place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

You can contact Reff with questions at 315-767-1588.

