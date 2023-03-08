Frederick Gregory “Fred” Davis, 65, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Frederick Gregory “Fred” Davis, 65, of Lowville passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at...
Frederick Gregory “Fred” Davis, 65, of Lowville passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital.(Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Gregory “Fred” Davis, 65, of Lowville passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital.

Frederick was born on July 8, 1957 in Watertown, NY, a son of Paul and Mary Wilder Davis. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1975 - 1979. Throughout his life he worked for Cable, and in maintenance and at Walmart. Fred enjoyed fishing, 70′s music, old TV shows like MASH, old western movies, doing crossword puzzles and he was an avid football fan of the Eagles.

Fred is survived by his three children, Kathy Christian (Martin), Mary Hiller (Charles) and Gregory Davis; three grandchildren, Zackary Christian, Bennett Christian and Xander Moreno; three siblings, Paula Hanno (Kurt), Jamie Whiteman (Scott) and Jeff Davis (Terri); his stepdad, Elwin Woolschlager; several nieces and nephews. He was very close to Danielle Evans and Jennifer Hanno and his best friend, Steve Hanno.

Fred is predeceased by his father, Paul Davis; his mother, Mary Woolschlager; his stepmom, Kathleen; a sister, Debra Burke; and a granddaughter, Emma Christian.

In keeping with Frederick’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering to be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mrs. Margaret Ann Cardinal, age 83, of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 6th at her son Mark’s...
Margaret Ann Cardinal, 83, of Potsdam
Todd G. Stiles, 56, of DeKalb Junction, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023 listening to...
Todd G. Stiles, 56, of DeKalb Junction
Clayton
Clayton property reassessment triples taxes, say residents
SNAP Benefits
Food pantry sees more need after SNAP benefits return to pre-pandemic level

Obituaries

Soldiers
Volunteers needed for Adopt-A-Unit program at Fort Drum
Barbara Ann Evans, 94, longtime resident of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday,...
Barbara Ann Evans, 94, of Lowville
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, left, gives instructions to guard Justin Taylor during the...
SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim replaced by Adrian Autry
Sandra J Coliet , 67 of Adams Center passed away Tuesday March 7th, 2023 under the loving care...
Sandra J Coliet , 67, of Adams Center
Huguette (Levesque) Domingos died peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 7, 2023 at the age...
Huguette (Levesque) Domingos, 95
John T. Coughlin, 84, “Unofficial Mayor of Carthage”, died Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at...
John T. Coughlin, 84, of Carthage