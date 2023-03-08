Frederick Gregory “Fred” Davis, 65, of Lowville passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Gregory “Fred” Davis, 65, of Lowville passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital.

Frederick was born on July 8, 1957 in Watertown, NY, a son of Paul and Mary Wilder Davis. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1975 - 1979. Throughout his life he worked for Cable, and in maintenance and at Walmart. Fred enjoyed fishing, 70′s music, old TV shows like MASH, old western movies, doing crossword puzzles and he was an avid football fan of the Eagles.

Fred is survived by his three children, Kathy Christian (Martin), Mary Hiller (Charles) and Gregory Davis; three grandchildren, Zackary Christian, Bennett Christian and Xander Moreno; three siblings, Paula Hanno (Kurt), Jamie Whiteman (Scott) and Jeff Davis (Terri); his stepdad, Elwin Woolschlager; several nieces and nephews. He was very close to Danielle Evans and Jennifer Hanno and his best friend, Steve Hanno.

Fred is predeceased by his father, Paul Davis; his mother, Mary Woolschlager; his stepmom, Kathleen; a sister, Debra Burke; and a granddaughter, Emma Christian.

In keeping with Frederick’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering to be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

