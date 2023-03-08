Highlights & scores: State hoops contests in Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A couple of state basketball games were at stake at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday.
Potsdam took on Beekmantown on the boys’ side.
- The Eagles are off to a fast start: Josh Burgin takes the dish and lays it in.
- Burgin again on the step-back 2. It’s 6-0 Eagles.
- Brodie Delaney puts Potsdam on the board with a free throw.
- Ian VanWagner eludes the defender and races for the layup.
- Delaney to Tanner Race, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 9-5.
- Burgin again. It’s 12-7 at the quarter.
- Dylan Lamora, from the charity stripe, goes 3-for-3.
- VanWagner for the lay-in. Potsdam is up 24-20 at the half.
Potsdam expanded the lead to 16 points in the second half en route to a 55-44 upset win over Beekmantown.
It was Gouverneur vs. Saranac Central in girls’ state basketball.
- Sydney Myers to Lia Parker for Saranac. They open a 7-0 lead.
- Meredith Bush gets Gouverneur started with a breakaway layup.
- Molly Davis with the 3-ball pushes the Chiefs’ lead to 12-2.
- But the Wildcats fight back. Courtney Forsythe for 2.
- Bush to Caiatlyn Storie for 3. It’s 12-7 Chiefs.
- Elizabeth Riutta with the putback. The Wildcats go up 18-16 with 2:10 left in the half.
Skipping to the 4th quarter, tied at 29-29, the hotter team would win. Saranac outscored Gouverneur 16-4.
The Chiefs advance to the State Elite 8 with a 45-33 win over the Wildcats.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ state basketball
Potsdam 55, Beekmantown 44
Girls’ state basketball
Saranac Central 45, Gouverneur 33
College softball
Anna Maria 3, SUNY Potsdam 2
SUNY Potsdam 3, Grove City 2
Men’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 19, SUNY Oswego 7
Women’s college lacrosse
Emmanuel 24, SUNY Potsdam 16
Clarkson 20, SUNY Canton 6
