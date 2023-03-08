Highlights & scores: State hoops contests in Potsdam

Highlights & scores: State hoops contests in Potsdam
By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A couple of state basketball games were at stake at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday.

Potsdam took on Beekmantown on the boys’ side.

- The Eagles are off to a fast start: Josh Burgin takes the dish and lays it in.

- Burgin again on the step-back 2. It’s 6-0 Eagles.

- Brodie Delaney puts Potsdam on the board with a free throw.

- Ian VanWagner eludes the defender and races for the layup.

- Delaney to Tanner Race, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 9-5.

- Burgin again. It’s 12-7 at the quarter.

- Dylan Lamora, from the charity stripe, goes 3-for-3.

- VanWagner for the lay-in. Potsdam is up 24-20 at the half.

Potsdam expanded the lead to 16 points in the second half en route to a 55-44 upset win over Beekmantown.

It was Gouverneur vs. Saranac Central in girls’ state basketball.

- Sydney Myers to Lia Parker for Saranac. They open a 7-0 lead.

- Meredith Bush gets Gouverneur started with a breakaway layup.

- Molly Davis with the 3-ball pushes the Chiefs’ lead to 12-2.

- But the Wildcats fight back. Courtney Forsythe for 2.

- Bush to Caiatlyn Storie for 3. It’s 12-7 Chiefs.

- Elizabeth Riutta with the putback. The Wildcats go up 18-16 with 2:10 left in the half.

Skipping to the 4th quarter, tied at 29-29, the hotter team would win. Saranac outscored Gouverneur 16-4.

The Chiefs advance to the State Elite 8 with a 45-33 win over the Wildcats.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ state basketball

Potsdam 55, Beekmantown 44

Girls’ state basketball

Saranac Central 45, Gouverneur 33

College softball

Anna Maria 3, SUNY Potsdam 2

SUNY Potsdam 3, Grove City 2

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 19, SUNY Oswego 7

Women’s college lacrosse

Emmanuel 24, SUNY Potsdam 16

Clarkson 20, SUNY Canton 6

