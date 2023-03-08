Huguette (Levesque) Domingos, 95

Huguette (Levesque) Domingos died peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 7, 2023 at the age of 95. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Huguette (Levesque) Domingos died peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 7, 2023 at the age of 95. She is survived by her daughter, Gigi Crosby and her husband, Nick of Liverpool, NY; her daughter, Chantal Domingos of Redwood, CA; her son, Scott Domingos and his wife, Keilah Worth of Exeter, NH; five grandchildren, Lindsey Crosby Cole, Zachary Crosby, Kayla DeVore, Luca Domingos-Worth, and Emerson Domingos-Worth; sister Celine Levesque, brothers Norman Levesque, Ivan Levesque, Louis-Philippe Levesque, Bernard Levesque; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Henry “Hank” Domingos, sister Marie-Reine (Levesque) O’Brien, and brother, Alban Levesque. Huguette was born on October 21, 1927 in Sainte-Famille d’Aumond, Quebec, Canada, to Albert and Emilie Levesque. She attended the Pensionnat School in Mont Laurier, then high school in Pembroke, Ontario. After high school, she completed a business degree at Pembroke College. For several years, Huguette worked at her father’s business, a general store in Grand Remous, as a manager and bookkeeper.

In 1955 she moved to Los Angeles, CA, where she worked at the Bank of America. It was while living in Inglewood, CA, that she first met Hank. Their first date was to the Griffith Observatory, a renowned municipal park and planetarium. Soon after, the star-crossed lovers made a plan to spend the rest of their lives together, marrying at the St. Jean Marie Vienny church in Grand Remous, Quebec in 1958. Shortly after their marriage, Hank and Huguette moved to Reno, Nevada, where Hank worked as an assistant professor at the University of Nevada at Reno. They later moved to Seattle, WA, where Hank earned his Ph.D. at the University of Washington. Upon Hank’s return to Clarkson University in 1963, Hank and Huguette, with daughters Gigi and Chantal, settled into the faculty apartments on Clarkson Avenue. Scott was born shortly thereafter, and the family moved into what would be their home for the next fifty years, also located on Clarkson Avenue, across from the Bayside Cemetery.

Huguette was proud of the home she provided and enjoyed sharing her talent for cooking with a wide group of friends, relatives, her childrens’ teammates, Hank’s grad students, and anyone else fortunate enough to be treated to an exceptional meal. She and Hank enjoyed their time together swimming in the pool, cross country skiing, working in the garden and taking their children, and later grandchildren, on many memorable road trips and eventful camping excursions.

Huguette and Hank were dedicated members of St. Mary’s Parish in Potsdam, NY. They were recognized for their dedication to the diocese of Ogdensburg receiving the Bishop Edgar P. Wadham’s award for distinguished service, noting their active participation in the life and worship of St. Mary’s Parish, service and support for the Formation for Ministry Program, contributions to the Serra Club, and their outstanding example of piety and service to the poor and sick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice CNY, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088. A mass and burial will be announced in the spring.

Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam, NY. Thoughts, memories, prayers and condolence for the Domingos family can be shared at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.garnerfh.com&c=E,1,TK0JYOYFCK_fbV24N_BTgll7POCMIEZpezmfUIYwVJNvmFFQ8E6xihc5rLgEKtgKHmolMME-vK2yHyTYvvw4krjTGNs5gvYOZfP6vtGFCRNa8MZBgIEjsgbn&typo=1

