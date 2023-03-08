John T. Coughlin, 84, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
John T. Coughlin, 84, “Unofficial Mayor of Carthage”, died Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at...
John T. Coughlin, 84, “Unofficial Mayor of Carthage”, died Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John T. Coughlin, 84, “Unofficial Mayor of Carthage”, died Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.

John was born on April 17, 1938 in Champion, the son of the late Michael and Mary (Welsh) Coughlin. He was educated locally. He married the former Deborah Nutting of Carthage, and she passed away in 2009. John served in the National Guard Reserves from 1956 to 1958 with the 127th Maintenance Company in Carthage. He was employed by the DPW Departments of both the West Carthage and Carthage villages.

John was a life member of the Champion Vol. Fire Dept. John loved hunting, going for rides, going to the casino with Amy & Lyle, and was always out walking the streets of Carthage. He could not wait for Debbie to pick him up to go for a ride and “get out of jail” as he put it.

He is survived by one son: Michael Coughlin of Adams, one brother: Gerald (Susan) Coughlin of Carthage, his two angels, Amy McEathron and Debra Swem of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Alice Babcock.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, March 15 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Mono officiating. Spring burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Champion. Friends may call on Wednesday, March 15th from 2-4 pm at the funeral home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Soldiers
Volunteers needed for Adopt-A-Unit program at Fort Drum
Barbara Ann Evans, 94, longtime resident of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday,...
Barbara Ann Evans, 94, of Lowville
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, left, gives instructions to guard Justin Taylor during the...
SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim replaced by Adrian Autry
Sandra J Coliet , 67 of Adams Center passed away Tuesday March 7th, 2023 under the loving care...
Sandra J Coliet , 67, of Adams Center
Huguette (Levesque) Domingos died peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 7, 2023 at the age...
Huguette (Levesque) Domingos, 95

Obituaries

Carl Wilmont Griggs Jr., 81, of the Martin St. Road, West Carthage, passed away on Tuesday,...
Carl Wilmont Griggs Jr., 81, of West Carthage
Michael Curley, 78, of Watertown, Old Forge NY, and Clearwater FL, passed away on March 5, 2023...
Michael Curley, 78, of Watertown
Tammy Petrie, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Tammy Petrie, 58, of Ogdensburg
Designs for St. Anthony's Church pavilion
Church plans to replace pavilion lost to fire
Devin Dobransky, age 34 passed away unexpectedly Sunday March 5, 2023.
Devin Dobransky, 34, of Carthage