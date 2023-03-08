John T. Coughlin, 84, of Carthage

John T. Coughlin, 84, “Unofficial Mayor of Carthage”, died Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John T. Coughlin, 84, “Unofficial Mayor of Carthage”, died Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.

John was born on April 17, 1938 in Champion, the son of the late Michael and Mary (Welsh) Coughlin. He was educated locally. He married the former Deborah Nutting of Carthage, and she passed away in 2009. John served in the National Guard Reserves from 1956 to 1958 with the 127th Maintenance Company in Carthage. He was employed by the DPW Departments of both the West Carthage and Carthage villages.

John was a life member of the Champion Vol. Fire Dept. John loved hunting, going for rides, going to the casino with Amy & Lyle, and was always out walking the streets of Carthage. He could not wait for Debbie to pick him up to go for a ride and “get out of jail” as he put it.

He is survived by one son: Michael Coughlin of Adams, one brother: Gerald (Susan) Coughlin of Carthage, his two angels, Amy McEathron and Debra Swem of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Alice Babcock.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, March 15 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Mono officiating. Spring burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Champion. Friends may call on Wednesday, March 15th from 2-4 pm at the funeral home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

