Jon David Burns, 81, of Carthage

Published: Mar. 7, 2023
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jon David Burns, 81, of the Sayre Road, Carthage, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Jon was born on February 19,1942 in Carthage, the son of the late John and Eva (Manor) Burns. He was a 1961 graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. He served in the Navy from 1961 to 1965. He married the former Sheila M. Jones on April 29,1967 at St. James Church in Carthage. Jon started his employment with the Carthage Papermakers in West Carthage, eventually transferring to the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet and retired from Champion International in 2003.

He was a communicant of St. James Church and a member of the Oswegatchie River Hunting Club, Inc. He was an avid bow hunter and traveled out west to hunt elk and caribou. He enjoyed riding his ATV at camp and was a fan of the NY Giants and Yankees. He was a skilled carpenter and took great pride in keeping his home meticulous.

He is survived by his wife: Sheila M. Burns of Carthage, his special dog, Charlie, a brother and his wife, Daniel and Winifred Burns of Carthage and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, Kevin Burns.

All services will be held privately by the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Augustinian Academy, 317 West St., Carthage, NY 13619.

