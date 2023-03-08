‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ at Carthage High

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Legally Blonde: The Musical” will hit the stage at Carthage High School this weekend.

Trinity Marler plays Vivian and Maddie Munn is Elle in the musical version of the popular movie.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances will be Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at the high school auditorium.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. both nights.

General admission is $6. Tickets are available from cast members and at the door.

The performance is PG-13, so it may not be suitable for younger kids.

