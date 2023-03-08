Local business honors farmers with pancakes

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - White’s Farm Supply in Lowville is packed, but it’s not for preseason purchases. It’s for the annual Customer Appreciation Day.

“It’s something my grandparents started as a tradition in 1952,” owner Jeff White said, “and during the COVID years, we haven’t done it, so we’re happy to do it and appreciate our farming community.”

Every year, hundreds of farmers and their families take a load off before the hustle-bustle of spring planting begins.

“It’s something that brings the community together,” White said. “All the farmers and people in surrounding towns come together, so it’s nice for everybody.

Thousands of free meals have been served up hot on the original grills.

“The grills, actually, my grandparents bought in 1952, cast iron, still in service.”

And the ingredients — of course — are all local.

“We use local syrup, we use local milk, we have sauerkraut that’s local, the pancake mix is all upstate New York products.

Feeding those who feed the rest of us, a thank-you to our farmers.

