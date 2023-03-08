A mainly cloudy day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see a couple light snow showers or a few flurries today, but they won’t amount to much.

There’s only a 20% chance in Jefferson County, a 30% chance in Lewis County, and a 40% chance in St. Lawrence County.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 30.

It will also be mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be around 30 on Thursday and around 35 on Friday.

Saturday will be another cloudy day. Highs will be around 30.

We set the clocks ahead an hour early Sunday. It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 30s.

It will be in the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Monday and a 50% chance of snow.

