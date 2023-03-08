Man accused of waving knife in domestic incident at tavern

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Piercefield man is accused of threatening someone with a knife during a domestic dispute at a St. Lawrence County tavern.

State police say 30-year-old Christopher Gaudet got into arguments with two people Tuesday night at the Thirsty Moose Pub & Grub on State Route 3 in the town of Colton.

In one argument, troopers say Gaudet became irate and allegedly made threatening motions with a knife toward one of the victims, who was able to leave the area.

Later, Gaudet allegedly threw items and pushed a second victim.

He was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned in Piercefield town court and released.

