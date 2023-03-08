Margaret Ann Cardinal, 83, of Potsdam

Mrs. Margaret Ann Cardinal, age 83, of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 6th at her son Mark’s residence in the village of Potsdam. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Margaret Ann Cardinal, age 83, of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 6th at her son Mark’s residence in the village of Potsdam. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 17th at 10am at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Family and friends may call at the Garner Funeral Home in Potsdam on Thursday, March 16th from 4-7 pm. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. Contributions in Margaret’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley or to the West Stockholm Fire Department.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Jodie (Mark) of Chateaugay Lake, NY; sons Mark (Cathy) Cardinal and Randy (Lisa) Cardinal of Potsdam; grandchildren Carissa (Jake) Treptow and Brittany (Mark) Duheme; Kevin Beha and Mackenzie Cardinal; Jason and Breanna Cardinal; great grandchildren Brooks and Beau Treptow and Grace and Claire Duheme. Margaret is predeceased by her husband Richard Cardinal and her brother Robert McKenna Jr.

Margaret Ann Cardinal was born on December 13, 1939 in Potsdam, NY to the late Robert McKenna Sr. and Florence Hunter McKenna. She graduated from Potsdam Central School at the age of 16. She went to work for the NY Telephone Company as a telephone operator. She took a few years off to raise her children and then returned to NY Telephone Company as a drafter in the engineering department. She retired from there with over 30 years of service. Margaret was married to Richard Cardinal at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam on January 11, 1958 with Rev Albert W. Giroux officiating.

She was a member of the St. Mary’s parish and was a counter for collection for several years. She and her husband enjoyed golfing and were members of the Meadowbrook Golf Club for years. Margaret loved family gatherings and enjoyed cooking for many at her home, the family camp in Hannawa Falls and on Chateaugay Lake. She was a hockey Mom and loved supporting her children at school and athletic events. In recent years her greatest joy, however, has been watching her grandchildren grow and by attending their academic and sporting events, dance recitals, skating shows, and school plays. She tried to make it to every one of them. Margaret had a kind heart and a beautiful soul and she was loved by all who knew her.

