WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Curley, 78, of Watertown, Old Forge NY, and Clearwater FL, passed away on March 5, 2023 due to complications from congestive heart failure. Mike leaves behind his life-long best friend and spouse of 57 years, Claudia, daughter Ruth (David) of Ballston Lake NY, son Claude (Kim) Henderson NY and three cherished granddaughters, Elizabeth Breault (Cohoes), Sydney and Emily Curley (Henderson). A sister, Janice Buck (Elon, NC) survives as well as several nephews and nieces (NC).

Mike met his best friend Claudia in fifth grade when they were both neighbors and classmates. They were married in 1965 and raised their family in Skaneateles and Watertown, NY.

Mike attended North High School (1962) and Syracuse University (1966), where he majored in Business. He worked at local non- profit agencies and retired in 2011 from Disabled Persons Action Organization (DPAO) after over 25 years. His interests included reading, music, golf, SU sports, and history. He enjoyed local car shows with his 1985 Olds Delta 88, and playing the piano, a hobby since elementary school.

Mike will be missed for his natural ability to easily converse with anyone he met, and for his special sense of humor, intellect, and integrity. His generous nature caused him to send unique gifts to his immediate family. HIs friends in Florida will miss his outrageous holiday costumes. He apologizes for departing the carousel earlier than planned.

Calling hours will be held Monday, March 27th from 4-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in Onondaga Valley Cemetery, Syracuse, NY, on Tuesday, March 28th at 11 am.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

In Mike’s memory, donations may be made to DPAO, 617 Davidson St., Watertown NY 13601 or Planned Parenthood of Northern NY, 160 Stone Street, Watertown, NY 13601

