Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Physicians Recognition Dinner is later this month and that’s when Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

She’s the medical director for the majority of Jefferson County’s emergency services.

Dr. John Poggi, a former recipient of the award, says it’s given to a current or retired member of the hospital’s medical staff.

The dinner is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

You can learn more and make your reservations at samaritanhealth.com/physiciandinner.

