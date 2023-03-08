Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Physicians Recognition Dinner is later this month and that’s when Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
She’s the medical director for the majority of Jefferson County’s emergency services.
Dr. John Poggi, a former recipient of the award, says it’s given to a current or retired member of the hospital’s medical staff.
Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
The dinner is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.
You can learn more and make your reservations at samaritanhealth.com/physiciandinner.
