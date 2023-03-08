Once Upon a Mattress

At South Jefferson High School
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The South Jefferson Central School music department proudly presents “Once Upon a Mattress.” The show will be performed on Friday, March 17 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm in the South Jefferson High School auditorium. Prior to the matinee show, on Saturday, March 18 at 12:30 there will be a Renaissance Faire in the SJ High School cafeteria hosted by the cast. There will be crafts, activities, and snacks for children of all ages. Come meet the cast and enjoy some medieval fun! This show tells the story of the princess and the pea. No one is allowed to get married until Prince Dauntless finds a bride. The Queen won’t allow him to marry just anyone. Any princess must first pass a test to prove she is a real princess. This is sure to be a delightful show that you won’t want to miss. Tickets are available ahead of time from a cast member or at the door. Show tickets are $8 and tickets for the Renaissance Faire are $4.

