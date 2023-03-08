Sandra J Coliet , 67 of Adams Center passed away Tuesday March 7th, 2023 under the loving care of her husband Bill, and the nurses at Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Sandra J Coliet , 67 of Adams Center passed away Tuesday March 7th, 2023 under the loving care of her husband Bill, and the nurses at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Funeral services and burial are private. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband and best friend, William (Bill) Coliet, her siblings, twin sister Susan Lyndaker of Watertown; Cindy and Bruce Aubin of Watson; Charmaine Warden of Gilmer, TX; Jeff and Marge Lyndaker of Copenhagen; Tammy Rogers of FL; Christopher and Ohnmar Lyndaker of Adams; Brian Lyndaker of Copenhagen; Terry and Kim Beyer of Kansas; Tammy and David Baker of Nebraska; her sisters in law JoAnne Reed of Adams Center, Teresa (Scott) Groff of Pulaski, her mother in law Thelma Reardon of Adams Center and several nieces and nephews.

Sandra also survived by 7 children from a previous marriage that ended in divorce.

Sandra is predeceased by her parents Olin Lyndaker and Nancy Grau Lyndaker, and her step mother Mary Lyndaker

Sandra worked as a nurse at Samaritan Keep home for 34 years, retiring November 2021.

Sandy enjoyed her cats, crocheting, camping, traveling to Nascar races.

A special thank you Malcom Wright, Bill’s best friend for all of his love and support during this difficult time and to her niece Chelsea Lyndaker, her partner Joey Scholl and all those that visited her in the recent weeks, and the nurses and Hospice of Jefferson County.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham Street or the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, both of Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

