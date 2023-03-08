STOMP

April 14-15
April 14-15 at the Landmark Theater
April 14-15 at the Landmark Theater(Broadway in Syracuse)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Run time: 1 hour and 40 minutes with no intermission

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

at the beautiful Landmark Theater is Syracuse

