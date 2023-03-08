SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim replaced by Adrian Autry

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, left, gives instructions to guard Justin Taylor during the...
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, left, gives instructions to guard Justin Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Syracuse, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is out after 47 years of leading the university’s basketball program.

SU made the announcement Wednesday after a loss knocked the Orange out of the ACC Conference Tournament.

The Hall of Fame coach transformed Syracuse into a basketball power and won a national title in 2003.

He has been replaced by longtime assistant Adrian Autry, the school said in a statement.

