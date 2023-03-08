SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim replaced by Adrian Autry

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is out after 47 years of leading the university’s basketball program.

SU made the announcement Wednesday after a loss knocked the Orange out of the ACC Conference Tournament.

The Hall of Fame coach transformed Syracuse into a basketball power and won a national title in 2003.

He has been replaced by longtime assistant Adrian Autry, the school said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.