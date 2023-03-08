Tammy Petrie, 58, of Ogdensburg

Tammy Petrie, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tammy Petrie, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 1:00PM at Oswegatchie Memorial Park (Foxwood Mausoleum). Tammy passed away surrounded by her loving family at Auburn Community Hospital in Auburn, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Nancy Petrie, of Ogdensburg, NY, two sisters; Suzanne Brown of Ogdensburg, NY, and Sheila Bush and her husband, Robert, of Montezuma, NY, a brother; Timothy Petrie of Ogdensburg, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Tammy is predeceased by her father, Ronald Petrie, a sister, Robin Roth, a niece, Melissa Brown, her sister-in-law, Joanne, and her grandparents.

Tammy was born on September 29, 1964, in Canton, NY, the daughter of Ronald and Nancy (Goolden) Petrie. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Tammy worked for United Helpers as a housekeeper.

She enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, and listening to music. Tammy had a great love of the outdoors; she loved hunting and fishing.

Donations can be made in Tammy’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or a charity of one’s choice.

