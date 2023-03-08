Temporary housing facility for homeless men officially open in Watertown

Temporary housing facility at 518 Pine Street
Temporary housing facility at 518 Pine Street(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary housing facility for homeless men on Pine Street in Watertown is officially open.

The former Angel’s Inn can house up to 18 men who would live there for six to nine months.

During that time, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York will help the men become independent.

Officials will help them with things like finding jobs, getting public assistance, and seeking medical care.

Once the men are back on their feet, officials will help them find permanent housing.

Right now, six men are living at the facility.

The home at 518 Pine Street was supposed to open last fall, but Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen Cean said a shortage of workers and supply chain issues delayed the opening until February 28.

She says the facility is not a homeless shelter, but temporary housing with services for the homeless.

The facility is staffed 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Smith
Lake Placid man charged with one murder, suspected in second murder
Thompson Park Golf Course clubhouse wiring
Watertown on hook for electrical work at city golf course
Xylazine
Widespread overdoses of flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ expected in north country
Jim Stockwell
Remembering Jim Stockwell, a legendary Belleville basketball player
Dr. Larry Schmiegel
Watertown’s new school superintendent ‘excited to return home’

Latest News

WWNY
Dress giveaway to support organ donations
WWNY
WWNY Dress giveaway to support organ donations
Man accused of waving knife in domestic incident at tavern
Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award
Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award