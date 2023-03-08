Temporary housing facility for homeless men officially open in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary housing facility for homeless men on Pine Street in Watertown is officially open.

The former Angel’s Inn can house up to 18 men who would live there for six to nine months.

During that time, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York will help the men become independent.

Officials will help them with things like finding jobs, getting public assistance, and seeking medical care.

Once the men are back on their feet, officials will help them find permanent housing.

Right now, six men are living at the facility.

The home at 518 Pine Street was supposed to open last fall, but Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen Cean said a shortage of workers and supply chain issues delayed the opening until February 28.

She says the facility is not a homeless shelter, but temporary housing with services for the homeless.

The facility is staffed 24 hours a day.

