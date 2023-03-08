Todd G. Stiles, 56, of DeKalb Junction, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023 listening to his favorite band Tragically Hip, on repeat, with his loving family by his side. (Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Todd G. Stiles, 56, of DeKalb Junction, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023 listening to his favorite band Tragically Hip, on repeat, with his loving family by his side.

Todd “Slippery” was born in Ogdensburg NY, on December 29, 1966 to the late James and Claricy (Bishop) Stiles. For over 30 years, he was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (District 4, Local 38) and was known to be one of the best in his profession. Most recently, he was employed by Villeneuve Construction.

He is survived by his daughter, Whitney (Andrew) Oak of Sandy Creek, his son Damien of DeKalb Junction; grandchildren Lucas and Ella Oak; and his siblings Howard Stiles, Rick (Vicki) Stiles, Steven (Martha) Stiles, Julie (Walt) Rexford, Jamie (Dick) Friot, and David Stiles. Todd is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and all of the stray cats he couldn’t turn away over the years.

While Todd kept his circle small, if you were lucky to be one of his people, he loved you hard and unconditionally. He was always passionate about what was important to him. At the top of his list were his children and grandchildren, but his Corvettes took a close second. When Todd had an interest in something, he was all in and expected the same from others. At times, he could be brutally honest, but with that came loyalty and authenticity. Todd was Todd. You did not have to wonder where he stood or what he was thinking. He has passed on many of those traits and interests to his children and grandchildren who will carry on his love of a good time, fast sports cars, music and racing. When you are speeding down the highway with the wind in your hair and the music cranked, just know that Todd is there with you.

At Todd’s request, there will not be a funeral or memorial services. A celebration of life will be held at Char’s Bar in Canton, NY on Saturday, March 25th at 4:00PM. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.

