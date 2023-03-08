Volunteers needed for Adopt-A-Unit program at Fort Drum

By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - For 30 years, soldiers being deployed from Fort Drum have been part of the Adopt-A-Unit program.

Now, as a new group of troops is getting ready to be shipped out, the Adopt-A-Unit program is saying they want you!

The Adopt-A-Unit program is looking for 120 volunteers before the deployment of the First Brigade Combat Team this summer.

The program was started by the late Colonel Michael Plummer as a way for the local community to support soldiers while overseas.

Sponsors have included schools, businesses, and individual members of the community. During prior deployments, sponsors have sent over letters, photos of home, and birthday cards.

“The idea behind it is to show that the community cares while our soldiers are deployed, so they don’t think that they are forgotten. There’s been a lot of great stories where soldiers come back and say, ‘I didn’t get a birthday card from anybody, but I got a birthday card from my sponsors,’” said Ret. CSM Joe McLaughlin, Association of the U.S. Army, Northern New York/Fort Drum Chapter.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can contact the Northern New York-Fort Drum chapter of the Association of the Army at 315-771-8798.

