3-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down part of Route 11

Three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay
Three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 11 in the town of LeRay was temporarily closed to traffic due to a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 4 p.m. just south of the intersection of Peck Street and Route 11.

State police said three vehicles were involved in the crash. They had no further information.

Route 11 was closed between Waddingham Road and Route 26. Traffic was diverted around the scene.

The highway reopened at around 4:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Smith
Lake Placid man charged with one murder, suspected in second murder
Adam Smith
Looking into murder suspect’s criminal past, fatal fire getting second look
Man accused of waving knife in domestic incident at tavern
Xylazine
Widespread overdoses of flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ expected in north country
Clayton
Clayton property reassessment triples taxes, say residents

Latest News

Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
Rescue squads face forced consolidation amid volunteer shortage
Jefferson Community College presidential finalists
JCC announces 4 finalists for president
Clayton
Clayton gets national recognition
COVID vaccine
Covid vaccines could get expensive