3-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down part of Route 11

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 11 in the town of LeRay was temporarily closed to traffic due to a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 4 p.m. just south of the intersection of Peck Street and Route 11.

State police said three vehicles were involved in the crash. They had no further information.

Route 11 was closed between Waddingham Road and Route 26. Traffic was diverted around the scene.

The highway reopened at around 4:45 p.m.

