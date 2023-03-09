Assessment hikes preliminary, town supervisor says

Clayton town board meeting
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Town of Clayton residents faced with hikes in their property assessments vented their frustrations at a town board meeting Wednesday night.

Some residents fear the new assessments will triple their property taxes.

After the meeting, we caught up with town Supervisor Lance Peterson who says these numbers are preliminary — and can be challenged.

He says it’s been more than a decade since the last assessment.

“Fourteen years, a lot of things have changed,” he said. “Clayton is a very desirable place to live, property values are up. I’m assuming some comparables were used, and clearly we all want our investments to grow.”

The town of Hounsfield is facing a similar situation. Its town board hosted a meeting Wednesday evening where residents there also voiced their concerns.

