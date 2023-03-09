A calm, cloudy day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s not a lot of snow — or any precipitation — in the forecast.

It will be cloudy, calm, and quiet today. Highs will be in the low 30s.

The night will be calm, too. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with maybe a few peeks of sun. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Snow will move in overnight Friday. It won’t last long and we’re only expecting about an inch of accumulation.

It will be cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 30s.

We turn our clocks ahead Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

There’s a chance of snow Monday morning. It will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

There’s also a chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s both days.

