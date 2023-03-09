Clayton gets national recognition

Clayton
Clayton(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - For the second year in a row, Clayton tops the list in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

The contest, which relied on online voting, names the top 10 communities in America. Clayton came in at number 1.

“Many unique museums detailing aspects of Clayton’s history are in this area, including the Antique Boat Museum, with the most extensive collection of freshwater recreational boats in North America and the host of the nation’s oldest antique boat show. Also visit the Thousand Islands Museum, a waterfront museum with a collection of antique watercraft and innovative exhibits, and the Thousand Islands Art Center, with an extensive 20th-century textile collection from North America, and pottery and weaving studios,” the USA TODAY description reads.

Clayton won the award last year as well.

“I think there’s a lot of things you obviously couldn’t do without the St. Lawrence River. The historical aspect of the town, all of the history and everything that has gone into it within the recent decade or so. The new development helps make it what it is,” said Mike Hooson, Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

Here’s a list of the winners:

  1. Clayton, New York
  2. Poulsbo, Washington
  3. Dyersville, Iowa
  4. Mariposa, California
  5. Ocean Springs, Mississippi
  6. Ashland, Oregon
  7. Eureka Springs, Arkansas
  8. Staunton, Virginia
  9. De Smet, South Dakota
  10. Marquette, Michigan

