Covid vaccines could get expensive

COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - When the Covid pandemic started, the government paid $10 billion to get a vaccine developed and purchase doses as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Soon, the cost of a shot will fall on the patient.

The proposed price for a Moderna shot ranges from $110 to $130.

The government currently pays $26 per shot.

It’s reported Modern’a price is similar to what Pfizer is considering.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has been outspoken, pointing out the American taxpayer put up money for companies to develop the vaccine, and now companies want to quadruple to price.

Moderna released a statement saying it’s committed to ensuring people in the U.S. have access to its Covid vaccine regardless of ability to pay.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Smith
Lake Placid man charged with one murder, suspected in second murder
Adam Smith
Looking into murder suspect’s criminal past, fatal fire getting second look
Man accused of waving knife in domestic incident at tavern
Xylazine
Widespread overdoses of flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ expected in north country
Clayton
Clayton property reassessment triples taxes, say residents

Latest News

Clayton
Clayton gets national recognition
Sip N Cue
Watertown shooting victims released from hospital
State police are asking for help identifying people they say were using counterfeit money at...
Troopers ask: Do you know these people?
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Working those triceps