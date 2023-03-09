Covid vaccines could get expensive

(WWNY) - When the Covid pandemic started, the government paid $10 billion to get a vaccine developed and purchase doses as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Soon, the cost of a shot will fall on the patient.

The proposed price for a Moderna shot ranges from $110 to $130.

The government currently pays $26 per shot.

It’s reported Modern’a price is similar to what Pfizer is considering.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has been outspoken, pointing out the American taxpayer put up money for companies to develop the vaccine, and now companies want to quadruple to price.

Moderna released a statement saying it’s committed to ensuring people in the U.S. have access to its Covid vaccine regardless of ability to pay.

