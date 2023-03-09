Deployment news at Fort Drum

File photo of soldiers deploying from Fort Drum
File photo of soldiers deploying from Fort Drum(Fort Drum Public Affairs)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new deployment of Fort Drum soldiers has been announced for this summer while an already-reported deployment is starting to happen and it means the commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division will head overseas.

The Army announced the 2nd Brigade Combat Team is going to U.S. Central Command this summer. It covers 21 nations from northeast Africa, across the Middle East to central and south Asia.

The deployment is described as a regular rotation of forces and doesn’t specify how many soldiers of the brigade will go, or how long the deployment will last.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that the deployment of parts of the 10th Mountain Division’s Headquarters has begun with 500 soldiers going to eastern Europe.

It’s expected this deployment will include the commander of the division, Major General Gregory Anderson.

The deployment was announced in January.

