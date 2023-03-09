Dorothy C. “Dottie” LaLonde, 95, of Clayton

Dorothy C. "Dottie" LaLonde, 95, a life long resident of Clayton passed away Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since July 2017. (Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy C. “Dottie” LaLonde, 95, a life long resident of Clayton passed away Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since July 2017.

Dottie was born in Clayton November 23, 1927, daughter of William and Mary McKinley Powers. She was a graduate of Clayton High School and received her Registered Nurse license from Mercy School of Nursing in 1948.

On November 11, 1948 she married Bruce W. LaLonde at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. George Racette officiating. Bruce, a line foreman for Niagara Mohawk, died January 2, 2001.

For a short while, Dottie worked as a part time RN at E. J. Noble, Alexandria Bay before staying home taking care of her family. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and was a member of St. Anne’s Society and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in the Tuesday night Clayton Ladies Golf League. She was also an avid reader and bridge and shuffleboard player. Dottie loved the St. Lawrence River and all its people. She wintered for 15 years with her husband at Sarasota-Orange Acres and continued to go there for 10 years after he died.

She is survived by her daughter Mary Alice Bryant and husband Kenneth, Henderson and their children Christian (Samantha) Bryant, Halethorpe, MD, and Nichole (Matt) Galentine, Charleston, SC, and Shawn (Sophie) Bryant, Henderson; son Joseph F. LaLonde and his daughter Stephanie LaLonde, both in Ruskin, FL; granddaughter Christine Cooper, Ridgefield, CT; four great grandchildren, Oliver, Lucy, Eleanor “Norah”, and Finley and two more are on the way; sister-in-law Linda LaLonde, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, Dottie was predeceased by two sons, James A. LaLonde, in infancy, and William B. LaLonde, daughter-in-law Diane LaLonde, and two brothers, Donald and Paul W. Powers.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 31, at 11AM at St. Mary’s Church. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.



