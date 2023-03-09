The Drowsy Chaperone

Another Great High School Musical - South Lewis
March 16, 17 and 18
March 16, 17 and 18(south Lewis)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

South Lewis High School Presents... “The Drowsy Chaperone” March 16th, 17th and 18th.

7:00 PM Showtime at the South Lewis Auditorium!

Tickets are on sale now at the Attendance Office!

$6.00 Adults/ $5.00 Students & Senior Citizens

Honeymoon pass: 3-night ticket $15.00 Adults

South Lewis High School is located at:

4264 East Rd Co Rd 43 PO Box 10Turin, NY 13473

