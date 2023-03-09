WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

South Lewis High School Presents... “The Drowsy Chaperone” March 16th, 17th and 18th.

7:00 PM Showtime at the South Lewis Auditorium!

Tickets are on sale now at the Attendance Office!

$6.00 Adults/ $5.00 Students & Senior Citizens

Honeymoon pass: 3-night ticket $15.00 Adults

South Lewis High School is located at:

4264 East Rd Co Rd 43 PO Box 10Turin, NY 13473

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.