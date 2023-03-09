Filmmaking in the North Country - “Cinder”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

“Cinder,” a short film, is a dark retelling of Cinderella which brings awareness to domestic violence. The filmmakers’ mission is to spark a conversation in the community to invoke change, let people know there are resources out there, and to encourage them to leave these types of situations.

The script has received much recognition in the festival circuit. The script has won awards in 5 different festivals, a finalist in another 3, and a semi-finalist in two. There are several other official selections, as well.

The filmmakers aim to highlight the talents in our area, and as such, push to support other area artists and local businesses. We’ve partnered with several businesses so far, offering them credits and recognition as they’ve hosted fundraisers and donated to raffles. Among that list so far are Heather Johnson of Heather’s Paint & Sip, who has spearheaded our local fundraising efforts, Little Eve Desserts LLC, Eastern Wine & Spirits, Ashley Scanlin and Tyler Weese, Owners of the Watertown Wolves, Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas, Maggie’s on the River, Cookie Bookie New York, Conner’s 3D Creations, KJ Tumblers & More, and Dillon the Bartender.

There is much participation from the North Country community, including several cast and crew connected to our alma mater Indian River. Weston Ebbrecht (Young) will be our male lead, Jason Harvey, who is an award winning actor from my film Changing with the Seasons, is affiliated with the district and is returning. North Country native and IR alum Brittney Lanzas will be making her acting debut as our female lead, and Arik and I continue to work behind the scenes. Adding to that North Country talent, April Bennett will return. (Thank you for getting us in contact, by the way!) And Terry Burgess, Sonia Conlin, Danielle Alvarez, Cruz Vazquez, Carleigh Johnston, and Julia Little are all signed on.

Funds raised go towards upgrading and replacing broken camera gear, paying cast and crew, securing locations, obtaining permits and insurance, and submitting our film to festivals, to include our local Snowtown Film Festival.

Check out the great promo video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NLUePi3UK4

The Indiegogo campaign is: igg.me/at/cindershortfilm

And people can find other ways to help, including local fundraisers and reading our script at: pico.link/cindershortfilm

