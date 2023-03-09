Fitness with Jamie: Working those triceps

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk has a series of exercises to work those muscles on the backs of your upper arms.

She leads us through a tricep kickback, a variation of a tricep kickback without bending at the waist, a quadruped with a tricep kickback, and a full plank tricep kickback.

Jamie invites you to send your questions and suggestions to befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.