Fitness with Jamie: Working those triceps
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk has a series of exercises to work those muscles on the backs of your upper arms.
She leads us through a tricep kickback, a variation of a tricep kickback without bending at the waist, a quadruped with a tricep kickback, and a full plank tricep kickback.
Jamie invites you to send your questions and suggestions to befitforlife73@gmail.com.
