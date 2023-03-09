Highlights & scores: Indian River advances in state play

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Girls’ state basketball and women’s lacrosse topped the local sports menu on Wednesday.

Indian River and Malone faced off at Jefferson Community College in girls’ state Class A regionals.

- First quarter: Raven Marsell drives the lane for the hoop. Indian River is up 2.

- Michaela Delles drives baseline for the bucket. Indian River is up 14-11 after one.

- Second quarter: it’s Marsell getting the roll. Indian River is up 5.

- Allison LaMora goes up strong inside. Indian River is up 21-13 at the half.

- Third quarter Marsell dials long distance. It’s the Lady Warriors by 10.

- Bella Davis lays in 2 off the turnover. Indian River is up 32-20 after three.

- Fourth quarter: Marsell banks 2 off glass. She finished with 20.

Indian River moves on to the state Class A quarterfinals after beating Malone 46-30.

Raven Marsell scores 2 of her 20 points for Indian River in girls' state action against Malone Wednesday. (WWNY)

“I can’t say enough about these kids,” Indian River coach Jim Whitley said. “They are, like they said, it’s family and they just play hard all the time. When you play hard all the time and you play great defense it doesn’t matter who you play, you have a chance to win.”

“This is a really exciting time for all of us,” said Raven Marsell, who scored 20 points in the game. “For us being such a young team it’s exciting to see how far we can take it this year.”

“Our defense was the key,” center Allison LaMora said. “We put all our effort into defense, so we get the turnovers, we get the layups. That’s what wins our games.”

In women’s college lacrosse from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted SUNY Geneseo.

- First period: Ellie Camp dents the back of the net. The Lady Saints are up 1-0.

- End of the first: Charlotte Powell scores off the free position, tying the game at 3.

- Second period: Liz Evans gives St. Lawrence the lead.

St. Lawrence beat SUNY Geneseo 14-10.

Up the road in Potsdam, the Clarkson women hosted SUNY Plattsburgh.

- First period: Chrissy Benedict scores on the doorstep, making it 1-0 Lady Golden Knights.

- Then it’s Mia Petrone with the blast that splits the pipes. It’s 2-0 Clarkson.

- Hailey Millington makes it 3-0.

Clarkson beat SUNY Plattsburgh 15-3.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ state basketball

Indian River 46, Malone 30

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 15, SUNY Geneseo 6

SUNY Potsdam 15, Moravia 9

SUNY Morrisville 19, SUNY Canton 4

Women’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 15, SUNY Plattsburgh 3

St. Lawrence 14, SUNY Geneseo 10

