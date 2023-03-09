JCC announces 4 finalists for president

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are four finalists for president of Jefferson Community College.

The list includes the current leader of JCC as well as three men who’ve worked at colleges around New York state.

These are the candidates:

David Clickner

Dr. David Clickner is currently the Vice President for Strategic Initiatives & Planning and Academic Affairs at SUNY Schenectady County Community College, Schenectady, NY. He has been with SUNY Schenectady since 2017 and previously served as the Interim and Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs. Prior to joining SUNY Schenectady, Dr. Clickner served as an Interim Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Director of the Learning Centers at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY. Dr. Clickner holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Siena College and both a master’s degree and doctorate in reading from the University at Albany, NY.

Daniel Dupee, II

Dr. Daniel J. Dupee currently serves as the Administrator-In-Charge at Jefferson Community College (SUNY), Watertown, NY. Dr. Dupee has served in various roles at the College, including Executive Vice President for Administration, Finance and Enrollment Services, Vice President for Administration, Finance and Enrollment Services and Comptroller. Prior to his service at Jefferson, Dr. Dupee started his professional career in the private sector working for National Grid and Carrier Corporation. Dr. Dupee holds a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia College, a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Educational Leadership from LeMoyne College and a Doctor of Education from Northeastern University.

Joel Frater

Dr. Joel Frater currently serves as the Dean of Student Services at Rochester General College of Health Careers in the Rochester Regional Health System, Rochester, NY. Prior to his role there, Dr. Frater was the Executive Dean at Monroe Community College, (SUNY) in Rochester, NY and, in addition to several other roles, as the Academic Affairs Assistant Provost for Diversity at SUNY Brockport, Brockport, NY. Dr. Frater holds a bachelor’s degree from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Education in Therapeutic Recreation and a Doctor of Education degree in Sport and Recreation Administration, both from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.

Douglas Scheidt

Dr. Douglas Scheidt has served in several senior academic roles, most recently as the Interim Provost & Chief Academic Officer at Goddard College, Vermont. Prior to his role there, Dr. Scheidt served at SUNY Erie Community College in Williamsville, NY as the Provost and Executive Vice President and the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at SUNY Canton, Canton, NY. He served in several roles at SUNY Brockport, including Interim Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Founding Dean. Dr. Scheidt is a NYS licensed psychologist and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colgate University and a PhD in Counseling Psychology from the University at Buffalo.

JCC’s most recent president, Dr. Ty Stone, left for another job last summer. Dupee was named administrator in charge in June.

A presidential search committee was appointed in October and received 42 applications for the job.

The four candidates will visit the campus for final interviews during the next two weeks.

The final selection of JCC’s 7th president rests with the board of trustees which will then forward its choice to the SUNY Board of Trustees for approval in April.

Additional information on each candidate is available at www.sunyjefferson.edu/presidentialsearch.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.