A look inside Credo’s new treatment facility

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new facility is taking shape to help people struggling with addiction.

The Credo Community Center in Watertown has outgrown its space and is expanding.

“It’s 20,000 square feet of space that we’re going to use for treating the people in need,” said John Wilson, executive director, Credo Community Center.

Clinical Director Randi Forbes says things are getting cramped at Credo’s current facility on West Main Street.

“We actually have had to add extra offices in that building over there so we’re kinda squished,” said Forbes.

That’s why the organization will expand operations to a building next door after it gets a facelift.

“We’re excited. They’ve torn all of this apart and they’re fixing it up to be our new outpatient facility,” said Forbes.

Coming with the expansion is a wellness center and a dedicated spot for nursing mothers. For the most part, however, the new building should just improve existing services.

The project has cost roughly $9 million. Wilson says it feels a bit bittersweet since a greater need for services means more addiction in the city.

“This is just an example of how much of a need there is in this community. If we didn’t need that size space, we would definitely downsize,” he said.

Right now, Wilson says a rough estimate for the project’s completion is early next January, but that’s subject to change.

