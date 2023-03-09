Patrick Borello: Looking back at a career in racing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patrick Borello and his wife, Colleen, moved back to the area from North Carolina last June.

While in North Carolina, he worked for the Richard Petty Driving Experience.

Racing has always been in his blood. His love of the sport is represented in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the form of a NASCAR modified he was the crew chief for.

Borello’s association with auto racing came about courtesy of his father, Patsy, along with the likes of Adrian Flath and Don June.

One of the people Borello would meet would give him the opportunity to find out what big-time racing was all about.

Years later, after he and his wife moved to North Carolina, Borello came across a big part of that 1977 season, parts of Jerry Cook’s modified.

Work began in piecing together that car. That work would lead to the car being placed into the ultimate hall of fame for NASCAR fans.

It hasn’t been a bad ride for a 10-year-old mud scraper to have a vehicle he was crew chief for in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

