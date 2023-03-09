Russell L. LaRose, 66, of Potsdam

Russell L. LaRose, 66, of 15 Mackay Road, unexpectedly passed away late Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Russell L. LaRose, 66, of 15 Mackay Road, unexpectedly passed away late Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Russell was born on July 3, 1956 in Potsdam, son of the late Edwin and Emma (Caskinette) LaRose. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk High School in 1974. On March 19, 1977, he married Darlene “Dolly” Monroe at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Norwood, with Rev. Wiley celebrating.

Russ retired from Advance Auto Parts in Potsdam in 2019 after 23 years with the company, from when it was called Wheels, to Parts America and now Advance Auto. He had previously worked at Hank Robar’s Garage. He was a very knowledgeable mechanic and loved to work in his garage. He thoroughly enjoyed vacationing with his wife Dolly, but truly treasured his time with his family and grandchildren.

Russ is survived by his wife of almost 46 years, Dolly; three children, William (Stacey) LaRose of Brewerton; Bobbie Jo Zeller of Potsdam; and Dawn (Bruce) Love of Massena; ten grandchildren, Samantha, Killian, Elijah, Ryan (Emily), Aaiden, Damara, Maci and Leighland; and two great grandchildren Natalie and Ophelia.

He is also survived by his siblings, Diane (Trevor) Patrick of Potsdam; Lyn (Mary) LaRose of Potsdam; Roger LaRose of Potsdam; Doug (Jackie) LaRose of Parishville; and Rick LaRose of Kansas.

Besides his parents Edwin and Emma, Russ was predeceased by four siblings, Joan Delosh, Linda LaRose, Keith LaRose and Dale LaRose; and his two grandchildren, James Miller, Jr. and Angel Grace Phillips.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Seymour Funeral Home on Monday, 2-4 PM where a funeral service will be held at 4PM with Rev. Bud Leach officiating.

Donations may be made in Russell’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson~Seymour Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

