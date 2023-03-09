Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: You share ‘em, we air ‘em

(WWNY) - It’s time for our weekly roundup of pics our viewers have sent in.

It’s maple season, and young Melissa Hirschey is helping her family with the taps by giving the sap a taste test.

It’s also competition season for area cheerleaders. Congratulations to Lisbon’s Varsity team for placing fifth in the entire state!

Apparently, Canton is the place to be for wildlife sightings. Natalie Aldrich sent in a pic of a ton of snow buntings, and a coyote blending in with the woods.

Also in Canton, Travis Todd got out the camera for an owl, and a cardinal bracing against the wind and snow.

Floyd Gould in LaFargeville spotted some funky-looking clouds crawling across the sky.

We have a new share-space on Send It To 7 specifically for high school plays and musicals, including some rehearsal shots sent in of Alexandria’s rendition of “High School Musical.”

You can check out that gallery and our Pics of the Week gallery below.

Just Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app to share your images in either category.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.